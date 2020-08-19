LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Derryck Rickards is an Assistant Principal at Sierra Vista High School. He has the added duties of getting students and their families ready for a distance learning environment.
Rickards emphasizes that kids need to take responsibility for their behavior and the quality of their work.
He also says, if they don’t feel confident with the material, then they need to speak up. Rickards remarked that speaking up might be easier in the virtual environment because students have a level of anonymity.
If parents and students are having problems with distance learning technology, Rickards advised that they visit stutech.ccsd.net or https://connectingkidsnv.org/.
If the plan truly depends on accountability, they're gonna need a new plan.
