LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed several topics during his one-on-one interview with FOX5. He discussed everything from Nevada's COVID-19 one year anniversary to a possible re-election bid.
On the topic of Nevada's one year COVID-19 anniversary, Sisolak said it has been learning curve and he has made the best decisions possible with the information provided. He added that some of his decisions were altered as more information became available.
Sisolak addressed Nevada's ongoing unemployment issues. He said there are a half-million claims in the queue right now and about 95% of it is fraudulent. People are filing thousands of bogus claims the governor added.
Upscale Las Vegas Strip stores reported people buying designer goods with unemployment debit cards. Sisolak echoed the urgency to prosecute those individuals.
The governor said we are on track to expanding to 50% occupancy a week from Monday, but he wants people to be safe doing so.
He added what worries him most going forward is that people will not take the vaccine. He said we need 80% of the state to take a shot to reach herd immunity. He stresses to buckle down and we will be in great shape this summer.
Dealing with pandemic is not keeping the Governor from making a possible re-election bid. He addressed the possibility at the close of the interview.
