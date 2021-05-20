LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- John Restrepo of Las Vegas-based RCG Economics discussed the economic outlook in Nevada. He is an expert in regional economics, including the Western U.S. economic and market issues, as well as forecasting. He is used by business leaders and policymakers for research and analysis.
Restrepo provided insight on Nevada's workforce situation, and the challenges employers are facing finding qualified employees.
He said the official unemployment rate is 9%, but the actual one is closer to 16-18%. On the subject of employers not being able to find workers for open jobs, Restrepo said it’s not as simple as workers staying home to collect enhanced unemployment. Some of the people are nervous because they work in high-touch occupations and vaccination rates are not where they should be at this point.
Restrepo shared thoughts on the housing market and said its likely to self-correct.
He emphasizes it won’t be a collapse like the one in 2008, but as it gets out of alignment with wages, it’ll be forced to correct. He said the market may be good news for sellers, but can impede economic growth if industries perceive Las Vegas as a housing market that’s unaffordable or they can’t attract workers or bring their workforce with them.
On inflation, Restrepo said it’s more of a sign that the economy is waking up and not so much a long-term problem. When asked if the current inflation is a result of the recent $1.9 trillion passed in the ARP, he said there has been a short-term boost in spending , but these are short-term boosts. The issue is the job market. While people are hiring again, wages are stagnant and unemployment is still high across the country and those factors will keep inflation in check.
