LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- People recovering from addiction are getting support in more ways than anonymous meetings.
Scott Strode, founder and national executive director of The Phoenix, is linking active communities, such as people with interest in fitness, to those recovering from addiction.
Strode discussed how the programs are continuing during the pandemic and the way programs rely on human contact. The pandemic has seen an impact on the number of people seeking help.
Scott also talks about what people who may be on the edge of drinking or medicating too much can do, and tells them there is help out there.
There is a chapter of The Phoenix in Las Vegas. Anyone needing assistance can join for free and must have 48 hours of sobriety.
The Phoenix relies on grants and donations to stay operating. For more information, visit their website.
