LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pam Roberts, LCSW, is a licensed clinical social worker who, in her private practice, primarily treats children and adolescents who have experienced some form of relational or complex trauma.
Many of her patients also struggle with developmental challenges such as autism. She earned her Master of Social Work at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Two subjects covered in this Experts: What to say to your kids about the riots and the challenges of reintroducing children to the classroom.
Roberts said it’s important to talk to children to help them make sense of the images they may be seeing on their Instagram or TikTok feeds. Take an informal tone and focus on behaviors and not labels.
She also talked about what behaviors may surface: aggression or isolation.
She also said parents have to prepare their children to return to the classroom. The transition will not be easy for some who have gotten used to learning from home.
