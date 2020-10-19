LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Joe Corcoran with HCA Healthcare weighed in on the various treatments used on President Trump and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Corcoran said that the polyclonal therapies used on President Trump is not easy to bring to the mass market.
Therapies could be available by the end of the year or in early 2021, but to vulnerable populations like the elderly, said Dr. Corcoran.
It was discussed how the various treatments will work and if having a vaccine on the market will bring a “Happily Ever After” to the pandemic or will precautions remain in place.
In part two of this interview, Dr. Corcoran will breakdown the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and what it could mean for the hospitals he oversees.
