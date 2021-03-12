LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill is projected to give Las Vegas a much-needed economic boost, according to economic analysts.
Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst with Applied Analysis in Las Vegas estimates approximately $10 to $15 million will flow into the community. His prediction looks beyond stimulus checks and extended unemployment.
Aguero performs economic forecasts that are used widely by Las Vegas, Henderson, Station Casinos, Boyd Gaming and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Aguero expects the latest round of relief to be enough to get people on the other side of the pandemic. He said we are halfway through an 18 to 36-month long recovery and that Las Vegas is well-positioned for recovery given the pent-up demand for travel.
Aguero doesn’t believe there will be a housing collapse, but demand will soften as interest rates rise and housing affordability will become an issue.
Las Vegas was on the upward trend prior to the relief bill passing. Aguero discussed the risks of pumping to much money into the economy.
Aguero said inflation will have to be monitored. He said the $5 trillion in stimulus will have to be paid back, but it will be easier to do with the economy on stable ground and not reeling from the COVID-19 crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.