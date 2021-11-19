LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new water recycling project in California is aiming to help Nevada's water resources.
Bronson Mack with Southern Nevada Water Authority said the recycling project launching in Los Angeles will be a new watering source for Nevada.
The recycling facility will take about 10 years to complete and cost about $3.4 billion, but when done, it could provide enough water for 500,000 homes.
Nevada has invested $6 million initially for environmental and early engineering on the program. The expectation is Nevada will invest more and then take a portion of California’s share of the Colorado River as a return on investment.
Arizona also has a similar deal in place with California. The new infrastructure deal signed this week could also provide federal money to the site as well as a host of other water projects around Nevada.
Despite the 10-year timeline, Mack said the SNWA has a 50-year timeline for water conservation based on population projections provided by UNLV, so folding the 10-year plan is not a problem.
Mack said conservation is key. Las Vegans are using 23% less water now than in 2002, even though the population has grown by 800,000, so we are doing more with less.
To those who said we must stop building homes and commercial developments, Mack said that would harm the economy and it is possible to both conserve and grow.
We live in a desert and we need to act like it, Mack said.
