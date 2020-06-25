LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Jeremy Aguero from Applied Analysis weighed in on the Las Vegas Strip reopening and the progress slowly being made.
Aguero mentioned that while numbers are anecdotal, room occupancy is holding strong. The weekends are seeing a lot of of the traffic, but weekdays are staying weaker.
Getting occupancy rates back to normal on the weekdays will be slower.
Aguero said it will be “long road to go” in coming back on weekdays with conventions and international tourism dead.
One thing that's concerning to Aguero is the surge in COVID-19 cases in Southern California.
California visitors are driving those weekend numbers.
While they don't want loose the California market, public health and safety remains the primary concern.
The eviction and foreclosure moratorium is another concern for Aguero.
Aguero believes there needs to be a balance between handing out assistance to them but also making sure landlords are paid so they can make their mortgage payments as well.
“You look at those who have the least to lose, they lose the most”, said Aguero.
A foreclosure crisis like in 2009 is not likely said Aguero, but home price instability and negative declines are possible.
Many rules and laws were put into place to prevent the kind of fraud and abuse that led to the 2009 implosion in the housing market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.