LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former executive with MGM Resorts is weighing-in on strip properties resuming full operations over the next several months.
Alan Feldman worked for 30 years for both Mirage and MGM Resorts as Executive Vice President, Global Industry Affairs. He is an internationally respected figure in responsible gaming. He was appointed as Distinguished Fellow of the International Gaming Institute at UNLV where he heads the Institute’s responsible gaming programs. He is also on the faculty for the International Executive Development Program at the University of Nevada Reno.
With MGM properties coming back online and capacity limits increasing over the next month, Feldman discussed what visitors and returning employees should expect for the rest of this year. He said the razzle dazzle of Las Vegas will return, but for now the message is “this is a safe place to have fun”.
Airlines no longer market free baggage fees, but instead hype how often they clean their planes, Feldman believes casinos will have to pursue similar marketing strategies to get the business and convention crowds back. There will always be the reliable visitors who come no matter what.
Feldman added that Wynn is thinking about creating a vaccination center on its property, creating a bubble around Wynn and Encore so people in those properties can move around freely while they’re there. The visitor experience will be more confined to individual properties for now, but he expects something resembling normality by 2022 or 2023.
Returning employees should not expect things to be normal, said Feldman. Employees should focus on creating a clean and safe environment for guests.
In terms of occupancy rates, Feldman expects things to increase once Las Vegas reaches 50% capacity.
He noted a critical issue with theaters, showrooms, and arenas. They don’t work at 25% capacity and most don’t work at 50% , but once they come online, the market will get much more healthy, much more quickly.
