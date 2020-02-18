LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sheriff Joe Lombardo said it was a rough couple of years for crime in the valley, but in the last 18 months police have seen a turn-around.
Violent crimes, especially murders, are down. Lombardo said he would like to see tougher DUI laws. He said the way the law is now isn't doing anything to slow down DUI rates.
He also said getting more detectives out in the community is a big reason for the lower crime rates.
FOX5's John Huck sat down with Lombardo exclusively.
Watch the full interview below:
