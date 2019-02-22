LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Watch FOX5 Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. as we broadcast live from the South Point Hotel & Casino Speedway Saturday Night, presented by R.C. Willey.
FOX5’s Kevin Bolinger and Vince Sapienza will be joined by FOX Sports host Jamie Little and NASCAR Driver Brendan Gaughan to preview Sunday’s big race.
Plus all the twists and turns that got these drivers to the starting line!
Speedway Saturday Night begins March 2 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.