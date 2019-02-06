HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) Southern Nevada attorney and FOX5 legal analyst Bob Massi died Wednesday morning, his law office confirmed.
In addition to his work as an attorney and television personality, Massi was an author, radio host and public speaker. According to his Linked in page, Massi had 28 years of courtroom experience and appeared on camera as a legal analyst for more than 20 years.
A family friend told FOX5 he died after battling cancer.
Massi also hosted a television show, "Bob Massi is the Property Man" on Fox Business Network.
“As a private civil litigation attorney, Massi represented clients in the areas of personal injury, business, real estate, wills and trusts and consulting. He won personal injury lawsuits against auto manufacturers, nursing homes, commercial food preparers and medical professionals,” his Linked in page noted.
“He reported on numerous high-profile trials including the Unabomber Trial, the OJ Simpson murder case, the Michael Jackson trial, the JonBenet Ramsey case, the Timothy McVeigh trial and Scott Peterson's murder trial. He also covered breaking courthouse news involving Paris Hilton, David Copperfield, Anna Nicole Smith, Barry Bonds and countless others.”
Massi penned “People Get Screwed All the Time: Protecting Yourself from Scams Fraud,” “Identity Theft,” “Fine Print and More” which was published by HarperCollins books in 2007.
His talk radio program, Your Legal Hour with Bob Massi on KDOX 1280-AM in Las Vegas was on the air for 20 years and was heard by thousands of listeners on a weekly basis.
Massi was quoted on his company's website: “My greatest satisfaction comes not from being a legal expert in the media, but rather from working face to face with my clients daily to solve real life issues. My gift is being able to convert intimidating legalese into understandable, workable strategies and resolutions.”
