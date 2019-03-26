LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's hard to believe Maria Benderas is alive, let alone walking.
She has a number of cuts and bruises all over her body and can't put too much pressure on one of her legs.
"I'm grateful that there's no broken bones, its just bruises and pain all around but I mean, I'm still here, alive," Banderas said.
Police can barely wrap their head around it, too.
"To see a lady flip up onto the hood of a car and then slide off of it I'm shocked that she's not deceased," said Lt. Grant Rogers with Metro Police.
That's exactly what surveillance video showed.
Earlier that day, the driver walked into Llantera Tropicana tire shop near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue. Employees recognized her right away.
"She came here to get more money," said Banderas.
Banderas said they've caught her stealing from them before. Surveillance video from March 2, showed a woman hanging by the register for a few minutes.
When she wasn't twirling her long hair, her fingers were trying to open the cash drawer. Five tries and a little lean over the counter, she finally opened it.
She got away with about $550.
On March 21, the woman was back.
She didn't steal anything that time but came back the next day. This time, employees didn't want to let her get away again.
"We put our cars behind her that way when we called the cops they could get here and get her," said Banderas.
But her car is small, so she drove over a cement parking block, up onto the sidewalk and through the parking lot. That's when Maria and her coworkers ran after her.
The woman behind the wheel didn't stop. She sped up through the parking lot, made a U-turn and drove straight into Banderas.
"I didn't know to run left or right ... I just saw black in my eyes because it was the car," she said.
"The details are very eerily similar to the homicide we had a few months ago at the nail salon," said Rogers.
Except the nail salon owner hit by the car in that situation died. Police said she ran after a customer who walked out on a $35 manicure.
"That's honestly the exact same video of the nail salon that occurred before. If this victim would have went underneath the car in my opinion, she would have died.
Investigators found that driver and on Tuesday night, police said they found this one, too.
Police said they arrested Tanae Mayfield on Tuesday night, and she racked up a number of felonies from a couple of burglaries to attempted murder.
