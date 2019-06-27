LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chuck Hood said he was denied three times from taking a Lyft ride because of his service dog, Snickerdoodle.
“So I walked over to the vehicle with him and he was like absolutely not, and I was like 'you know you're violating the federal law?' And he turned around and drove off,” Hood said.
Hood said not only was he denied these rides, but he was charged $5 for the ride cancellations. He now blames the ride share app for not educating its drivers.
“It appears to me that the drivers are just really ill educated or trained on the extent of the disability act with service animals,” Hood said.
Per Lyft's Service Animal Policy:
Drivers on the Lyft platform may not deny service or otherwise discriminate against riders because they are accompanied by a service animal.
There are no exceptions to this general rule: a driver cannot deny service to riders with service animals simply because the rider is accompanied by a service animal.
There are no excuses: a driver cannot deny service on the ground that he or she has allergies, religious objections, or even a generalized fear of animals.
Drivers who engage in discriminatory conduct in violation of this policy will usually lose access to perform rides on the Lyft platform.
Hood filed complaints with Lyft through email, but now hopes no one else experiences this discrimination.
Hood also filed a complaint with California's Attorney General's office where one of the incidents occurred.
"People with disabilities again may not physically show something physically that can be seen on the outside externally from the bod, you just need to understand we’re human beings and we have rights too,” Hood said.
Lyft could not comment on Hood's case, but said in a written statement to FOX5:
Lyft takes any allegation of this nature very seriously and we have been in touch with the passenger to offer our support. We have a strict Service Animal policy that requires all drivers to accommodate passengers traveling with service animals. Failure to abide by that policy can result in deactivation from the Lyft platform. Any form of discrimination on our platform is simply unacceptable.
