LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The looming eviction moratorium deadline has many Las Vegas residents scrambling to pay their bills.
One FOX5 Expert shared her thoughts on the Sept. 1 eviction moratorium end date and the effect it will have on Nevada.
Nancy Brune, the Executive Director of the Guinn Center and Senior Fellow at the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law estimates that around 500,000 people will be displaced by Sept. 1.
The Guinn Center provides non-partisan policy research using data driven analysis.
Gov. Steve Sisolak applied for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help local Nevadans. If approved, people could get $300 in unemployment benefits from the program. Brune said the FEMA funding will help, but the program will not survive long term.
Brune said a county-specific moratorium extension and rental assistance are possible solutions.
According to Brune, 47% of Nevadans are renters and a majority are minorities.
