LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Summerlin Birthday Party Parade is a historical tradition in the city.
"This event started 27 years ago with kids and residents on their decorated bicycles," said Tommy Porrello, spokesperson for the Summerlin Council. "Kids that came with their parents are now old enough to bring their children."
The parade usually draws thousands of people, but last year it was completely virtual. Porrello said they're ready to bring it back fully.
"We wanted to create that same excitement, just on a slightly smaller scale and a slightly smaller route," Porrello said. "It will be a great opportunity to bring people close and see the floats up close."
Normally, it takes months to plan and put together.
"We were waiting to find out if the regulations were going to change and we could provide this event," Porrello said. "We had the plans in place, but weren't sure if we'd get the go ahead."
When restrictions were lifted on June 1, it was all hands-on deck.
"There's so much work that goes into it," Porrello said. "But you get a little excitement and buzz to get you through the long hours. On parade morning, you see kids sitting on the curb with their feet dangling over it and they're so excited. It's spectacular."
The parade goes from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday July 3. Click here for route information: https://www.summerlink.com/summerlin-patriotic-parade-2021/
