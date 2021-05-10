LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fourth person pleaded guilty on Monday to causing damage to the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse amid protests in May 2020.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alejandro Avalos, 28, and several others went to the east entrance of the building, threw paint on the windows and kicked the windows.
"Video surveillance footage at the courthouse, as well as social media videos, showed Avalos striking the building’s windows with a metal bar and breaking at least one window," a release from USAO said.
The damage was done on May 30, 2020, five days after the murder of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.
Avalos pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 9. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Reginald Lewis, 20, Kelton K. Simon, 35, and Alexander Kostan, 22, have pleaded guilty to one count of depredation against property of the United States and await sentencing. All four men are from Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.