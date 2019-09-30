LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The Clark County Department of Family Services is investigating after a four-year-old child ate marijuana edibles and nearly died.
According to a CCDFS report, the alleged incident happened on September 18. After ingesting the edible, the child's parent drove the child to a nearby hospital, the report said.
The child's injuries were critical, and an ambulance transported the child to a second hospital for further treatment.
The Department of Family services didn't have a history with the child's family.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.
