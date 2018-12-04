LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four adults were displaced after their home was destroyed in an early morning fire near downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire at 1423 B street, near Owens Avenue at 4:32 a.m. Heavy smoke and fire engulfed the 1-story house from both sides, according to public information officer Tim Szymanski.
Passerby's woke two adults who were asleep in the home by banging on the front door, Szymanski said.
A total of four residents were displaced. They did not sustain injuries and are being assisted by the Southern Nevada Red Cross.
Szymanski said the cause has yet to be determined.
