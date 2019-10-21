LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Clark County officials announced the creation of four more truancy prevention centers, in an effort to curb the high numbers of students in the county that are chronically absent.
In the 2018 to 2019 school year, 22 percent of students were chronically absent or truant in the Clark County School District; the statewide average is 19 percent.
Two centers called The Harbor already exist in the county, offering educational support to students and family services.
“We are a little higher than the national average. That's one of the key pieces we're trying to focus on-- is how do we intervene better,” said Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller, as county officials hope to curb absentee rates among younger children, encouraging good school habits.
Kids who regularly attend school will stay off the streets when they grow older, county officials said, and avoid run-ins with the law and the juvenile justice system.
“Truancy can be more an intentional missing of school. When you get into absenteeism, there's lots of factors that play into that-- it can be health-related issues, it can be issues at home,” said Schiller, noting that some students’ families are on the brink of homelessness.
The range of problems is something that middle school counselor Jessica Houchins sees among her students.
“Sometimes my students will stay home to take care of younger siblings. If a parent's in the hospital, they stay home to take care of the family,” said Houchins, hoping intervention workers get to the root of what’s causing the child to miss school.
The county hopes to have the other four centers up and running throughout the county over the next 12 to 14 months, in an effort to reach more families county-wide.
