LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay announced Wednesday that the venue will remove statues after religious leaders said the statues were "highly inappropriate."
In a statement on Tuesday, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish and Jain religious leaders called on the Foundation Room to remove statues of various Hindu and Jain deities from the venue.
In a joint statement, the religious leaders said that "placing highly revered Hindu and Jain deities to adorn a casino night-club was very disrespectful, out-of-line, and could be disturbing to the adherents of these faiths."
On Wednesday, the Foundation Room issued a statement to say that it would remove the statues and apologized to anyone who was offended.
"The Foundation Room’s two-decade plus tradition of promoting racial and spiritual harmony through love, peace, truth, righteousness and non-violence is more important than ever. We deeply apologize to those who are offended by recent images and we will work diligently to ensure such insensitive depictions don’t happen again. Specifically, we are removing the statue Mahavira from our premises. We have always strived to promote dialogue to bring us closer together and are committed to this sentiment moving forward.”
