LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos and founder of the Downtown Project, died on Friday at age 46, according to DTP.
A statement from DTP Companies said he died peacefully on November 27 surrounded by family.
Read the full statement below:
Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.
On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend. Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved.
We ask that you continue to respect the family’s privacy during this most difficult and challenging time.
Hsieh stepped down as Zappos CEO in August and announced his retirement. He had served as leader for the downtown Las Vegas-based shoe and clothing seller for two decades.
Zappos provided the following statement:
It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing some very sad news with all of you, as we have learned that Tony passed away earlier today (11-27-20). Though Tony retired this past summer, we know what a tremendous impact he has had on both Zappos and on Zapponians, as he has dedicated the past 20 years focusing on the success of both the company and our employees.
The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend. Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture.
Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, as his mantra was of “Delivering Happiness” to others. His spirit will forever be a part of Zappos, and we will continue to honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he was so passionate about.
The company also asked anyone with a memory of Hsieh to email CelebratingTony@zappos.com to pass along to his family.
"Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas," Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night. "Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time."
"Great man. To [sic] young to be gone," wrote Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
"Supporting this City and the people within it, Tony Hsieh changed the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas," downtown casino owner Derek Stevens tweeted Friday night. "Our community will miss him greatly, rest in peace. I will miss him greatly."
Details of his death were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
