LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Nevada Reading Week came to a close, some lucky students got a chance to hear from a former member of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Deryk Engelland read, "Vegas Born, a Vegas Golden Knights Story" to children from Signature Preparatory Elementary School in Henderson.
"Vegas is a hockey town," Engelland read. "But the golden knights are more than the hockey team, they care about us and we all care about them."
Engelland became one of the founding faces of the Golden Knights when he took the ice on the team's 2017 home opener and gave a speech honoring the lives lost during 1 October.
He recently retired from playing, but is still part of the organization.
"As a professional athlete you always want to get out and give back and do whatever you can in the community," Engelland said. "I thinK for guys in the locker room to be able to be part of reading week you want to make their day make their week by just saying hi to them."
Nevada Reading Week is celebrated every year during the first week in March.
