PAHRUMP, NEV. (FOX5) -- Sgt. Adam Tippettes with the Nye County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed against the Valley Electric Association in Pahrump in connection to a sexual harassment investigation.
Detectives and deputies with the Sheriff's Office executed the warrant for the company's administrative and financial records, just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
"The warrant stems from an investigation into allegations that former CEO, Tom Husted, had sexually harassed a female employee, and that Valley Electric key management employees were paid in exchange for non-disclosing the sexual misconduct," Tippettes said.
The allegations, according to the Sheriff's Office, include VEA's cooperative money was used as "hush money" for paid and former employees to "ensure the sexual misconduct was covered up."
Detectives and deputies with the Sheriff's Office believe these payouts may have contributed to Valley Electric's recently announced rate hikes, Tippettes said. The investigation also uncovered the employees who were paid out had also signed non-disclosure agreements.
"[They] were paid substantial amounts of money and provided additional unknown benefits," Tippettes added. "Although many people may have signed the non-disclosure agreements, this has now become a criminal investigation."
Tippettes said any witnesses in criminal proceedings were "entitled to protection, pursuant to law."
No disruptions to Valley Electric's services were expected while the Sheriff's Office searched the administrative offices.
Tippettes said the Nye County Sheriff's Office would send out an update in regards to the investigation on March 10, followed by a press conference on March 26.
The investigation is on going.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
