LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has been building his own music empire.
The name, Randy Black II, means different things to different people.
For some, he’s Mr. Black, the teacher, or Coach Black, at a football or basketball game. For diehard UNLV fans, he’s one of the greatest defensive players in school history.
But on top of his full time job and volunteer work, Black is working to expand his record label made up of nearly 30 artists, Crown Republik Entertainment.
"I think the community gave me back so much as a youngster and as a kid growing up. It was only right for me to want to give back," Black said.
CRE’s latest album, The Brotherhood Project, is available on most streaming services and features music from Black himself as “Ran Blacc.”
