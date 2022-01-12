LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez on Tuesday accused singer Trey Songz of rape in Las Vegas.
She wrote in a social media post:
With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel.
I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.
I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens out oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.
At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.
"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks," his representation told TMZ.
A request for statement from her attorney George Vrabeck went unanswered on Wednesday, however he reportedly told TMZ they would pursue civil action.
Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, is also being investigated in an unrelated assault at Cosmopolitan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.