LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former UFC fighter was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday afternoon.
Nevada Highway Patrol received numerous calls around 1:15 p.m. regarding a red Cadillac CTS driving erratically on southbound I-15. Witnesses said the driver, identified as 41-year-old Stephan Bonnar, was driving over 90 miles per hour and making unsafe lane changes.
As a trooper arrived to the scene, he saw witnesses physically restraining Bonnar who appeared to be "incoherent," NHP said.
The trooper proceeded to handcuff Bonnar with the help of witnesses. NHP said Bonnar was trying to resist arrest.
NHP said the trooper noticed the odor of alcohol emitting from Bonnar and other signs of intoxication.
Medical responders determined Bonnar was not suffering from any medical symptoms.
Bonnar was then transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on DUI charges. This is his third offense, which upgraded the charge to a felony, NHP said.
His bail was set at $22,000.
