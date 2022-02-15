CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion, was sworn in as a full-time firefighter for the city of Westlake on Tuesday.
The Westlake Fire Department ceremony with Miocic, who completed several rounds of testing, and two others was held at the city hall.
Miocic previously worked with the Valley View Fire Department.
Fire officials said the hiring of the three new firefighters will really benefit the city and the ability to respond to emergency calls more efficiently.
“This is a historic day for the city of Westlake,” the mayor said.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.