LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting Monday in Northern California, authorities say.
According to the San Jose Police Department, Velasquez was arrested following an incident that occurred Feb. 28 in Morgon Hill, a city in Santa Clarity County.
Police reported on Twitter that an adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot.
Authorities said on Tuesday morning that Velasquez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County main jail on a charge of attempted murder.
4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022
The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/bBuuPQytNx
AP reports the 39-year-old is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
According to police, motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
