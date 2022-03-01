Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez (San Jose Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting Monday in Northern California, authorities say.

According to the San Jose Police Department, Velasquez was arrested following an incident that occurred Feb. 28 in Morgon Hill, a city in Santa Clarity County.

Police reported on Twitter that an adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot.

Authorities said on Tuesday morning that Velasquez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County main jail on a charge of attempted murder.

AP reports the 39-year-old is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

According to police, motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

