LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former student allegedly hacked into a virtual class at a Las Vegas middle school on Monday and made threats against the school, according to CCSD police.

According to CCSD Police Department Sgt. Bryan Zink, the individual, who is believed to be a former student, hacked into a virtual class at Johnston Middle School on Monday, the first day of classes for CCSD.

The individual allegedly threatened the school during the incident, Zink said. No additional information on the threats was provided.

It's unclear at this time how the student was able to get into the virtual class, according to Zink.

In addition to this incident, some teachers and parents throughout the valley reported an outage of the Canvas system on Monday.

CCSD acknowledged the incident in a tweet Monday, saying they are aware of the issues and the outage was not exclusive to the school district.