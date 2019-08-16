Former Mineral County Sheriff Stewart Handte, 59, is pictured in this Aug. 8, 2019 booking photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office after he was arrested as a suspected accomplice in the kidnapping of an 80-year-old woman by her son at a senior care facility in Reno, Nevada. He's accused of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Police are still searching for the prime suspect, Roger Hillygus, 52, and his mother, Sue Hillygus. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP