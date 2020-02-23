UPDATE: On Sunday, Former Sen. Harry Reid released a statement calling for Nevada and other caucus states to move to a primary. Several voters echoed a similar desire to FOX5 while caucusing on Saturday.
Read the full statement below:
I am so proud of the Nevada Democratic Party, its talented staff, and the thousands of grassroots volunteers who have done so much hard work over the years to build this operation. We have the best state party in the country, and that was shown again this past week after another successful caucus that featured a historic four days of early voting with more than 10,000 new voter registrations.
With so much Democratic enthusiasm in Nevada, demonstrated again by the tremendous caucus turnout this year, I believe we should make the process of selecting our nominee even more accessible. We've made it easier for people to register to vote here in Nevada in recent years and now we should make it easier for people to vote in the presidential contests. That’s why I believe it’s time for the Democratic Party to move to primaries everywhere.
I’m glad to have fought to make Nevada the first Western state in the Democratic nominating process since 2008, and we have proven more than worthy of holding that prominent early state position. I firmly believe that Nevada, with our broad diversity that truly reflects the rest of the country, should not just be among the early states – we should be the first in the nation.
ORIGINAL REPORT: HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Some caucusgoers at Coronado High School in Las Vegas said they left feeling like the caucus was complicated and outdated.
“It does feel a bit archaic, I feel like there should be some better way to do this,” said Nadia Gilkes.
Many voters said the several rounds of voting along with the caucus math made the process feel more complicated than it needed to be.
“I like the social energy, but it was a little chaotic, I figure, for the 21st century,” said Eric Armijo.
Others criticized the use of paper both at registration and during while caucusing.
“Going around the room trying to vote by hand, count by hand, pull out paper. Paper is a little archaic,” said Gilkes.
People also took issue with the caucus math, calling it confusing.
“It just seems it’s level after level and level,” said Armijo.
Another common complaint was the need for multiple candidate choices.
“It kind of feels like a lot of people lose their voice,” said Armijo. “When your candidate doesn’t meet certain thresholds, it‘s almost like it nullifies your support for that candidate.”
Some voters said they hope Nevada switches back to a primary vote going forward.
“I’d much prefer a primary if I’m being completely honest,” Armijo said.
