LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III appeared in Justice Court on Wednesday morning for a status check hearing in a deadly DUI case.
Ruggs, who did not appear while on house arrest, was represented by his defense lawyers before Judge Susan Baucum in Justice Court.
According to the judge, Ruggs has been compliant in all aspects of his release, under the condition of electronic monitoring and blood-alcohol testing four times per day.
Judge Suzan Baucum says Ruggs has been compliant in all requirements for his release. pic.twitter.com/4Kud6xhM75— Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) November 10, 2021
Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors.
Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, cited state privacy law and convinced a judge to at least temporarily block access to Ruggs’ medical records.
Chesnoff said state law supersedes federal health records privacy requirements.
Attorney Peter Christiansen obtained the same temporary block on behalf of Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. She was with Ruggs and was also injured in the crash.
Another hearing was set for Dec. 8 hearing to decide if their medical records must be turned over to police and prosecutors.
Ruggs preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.
According to an arrest report, Ruggs was driving 156 mph before striking and hitting the vehicle of Tina Tintor, a Las Vegas native who was killed in the fiery crash alongside her dog Maxi. District Attorney Steve Wolfson reiterated that no animal cruelty charges will be filed in this case, despite several questions about the matter.
Tintor's funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Sisolak made a deal with the devil when he brought the criminal players and fans of the Raiders to Henderson. Ive never seen so much random violent crime in 17 years Ive lived here. Raiders are destroying lives in Nevada. They should be sued into bankruptcy.
