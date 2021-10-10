LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Raider great Fred Biletnikoff is hosting a fundraising event for his foundation for adolescents struggling with addiction.
The Biletnikoff Foundation will host Crab Fest on Oct. 22, 2021 at the Paris Hotel Casino. The event will be hosted by Fred and Angela Biletnikoff will include live music and entertainment, a silent and live auction and fresh Dungeness crab.
The annual fall feast will feature Hall-of-Famers, Oakland Raiders and other celebrities.
The mission of the Biletnikoff Foundation is to commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff’s life, and to enable young people to realize their full potential through the support of community and education programs that effectively address the related problems of substance abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence.
For more information and tickets, visit https://biletnikoff.org/events/.
