LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro police said the Las Vegas woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in self-defense did not have a concealed carry permit. But that likely will not impact her self-defense argument.

“The fact that she did not have a [permit] does not effect if she had shot the guy in self-defense,” former Clark County prosecutor David Roger said.

Police did not recommend charges to the District Attorney's office. The D.A. did not return FOX5's call for comment on the case.

Jasmine Jolly spoke to FOX5 two days after she said she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend Teddy Seals.

“He started yelling in the bar that he was going to blow my head off,” Jolly said. “I was terrified.”

Jolly told FOX5 she got a restraining order against Seals after enduring abuse at the hands of Seals. On Friday, she went to Three Star Bar on Nellis and Charleston boulevards. Seals was already at the bar, according to Jolly.

“He was very belligerent and very aggressive.”

Jolly said Seals shouted at her then left. He came back 20 minutes later and started yelling again.

“He took steps towards me and reached at his back pocket like he was going to pull out a firearm. I was terrified so I shot.”

Police determined that Seals did not have a weapon.

About a dozen people reached out to FOX5 regarding the situation and said Jolly and Seals had a volatile relationship. Others claimed Jolly was the abuser.

“She has to have an objectionably reasonable fear for her life,” Roger said. “It can’t just be a person saying they were in fear. We need to know all the facts.”

Jolly previously filed a restraining order against Seals.

“This was not mutual,” Roger said of the restraining order provided to FOX5 by Jolly. It’s a one-sided restraining order. He can’t harass or be anywhere close to her, however common-sense dictates that if she didn’t want to be around him and she saw him in a public place, she would go in the opposite direction.”

“It’s also troublesome that Seals returned to the bar after he left.”

The District Attorney’s office declined to comment on the case.