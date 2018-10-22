LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “Standing up and showing up” was the hot topic inside the Cox Pavilion as former President Barack Obama took the stage to help campaign for democrats for the mid-term elections.
In front of a crowd of about 2,000 people, Obama called the coming midterm election the most important ballots that will be cast.
“Right now, we have a chance to restore some sanity to our politics,” said Obama. “Right now, we can take the balance of power back to you the American people. Ultimately there is only one real check on abuse of power and that is you and your vote.”
The push coming from the former president seemed to work.
“Vote for Sisolak,” said one rally attendee. “Vote for Susie Lee, vote for Jackie Rosen!”
In two weeks, Nevada democrats have the opportunity to flip several seats, including the governor.
That's a change Jovita Bradford said she is she’s looking forward to.
“It was a special moment for us,” said Bradford.
She said she decided to bring her kids to the rally because they are her driving force on Election Day.
“I hope they do make a lot of changes you know,” said Bradford. “As far as healthcare goes and to support the schools a lot more for teachers.”
Those were topics the former president didn’t shy away from. At one point, he took a couple jabs at President Donald Trump.
“When I walked into office 10 years ago, we were in the middle of the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes, that was the last time the other party was in charge of things,” said Obama. “By the time I left, office wages were rising, uninsured rate was falling, poverty was falling and that’s what I handed off to the next guy.”
But that’s just one side of the coin — Nevada’s Republican Party chairman Michael McDonald said he believes Nevadans are happy "where our state is heading" now.
“You have two years of President Trump and you see the success we had,” McDonald said. “So either you go backwards voting with people on Obama's side. or you go with the Trump ticket.”
But back inside the rally, voters said they were re-energized and ready for the polls.
“It makes me feel wonderful because I see people that have hope,” said a rally attendee. ”People that want to help people because we’re all apart of the same country.”
Election Day is Nov. 6 and early voting ends Nov. 2.
