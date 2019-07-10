LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo has died, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday morning.
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly posted the news to the sheriff's office official Facebook page, calling DeMeo's death "unexpected."
The sheriff's office says DeMeo's service to Nye County and its citizens will always be remembered.
He served as sheriff for 12 years, until 2015.
