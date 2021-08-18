LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas firefighter and EMT bought various drugs from a colleague, in the months leading up to his wife's overdose death, according to evidence presented to a District Court grand jury earlier this month.
On Aug. 3, three figures presented their findings in the death of 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky: a toxicology expert, a DEA special agent and a Henderson Police Department investigator. During their interviews, the men detailed a history of drug dealings and conversations between Christopher Candito, Slatsky's husband, and Andrew Clapper, a fellow member of the NLVFD, as well as an expert account regarding the drugs found in Slatsky's system.
The Henderson Police Department worked in partnership with the DEA due to scope of drug paraphernalia found at the scene. Together, the agencies obtained search warrants to seize phone records from Candito, revealing events that led up to Slatsky's death.
DEA SPECIAL AGENT DAVID BEHAR
Between November 2019 and February 2020, the fire personnel engaged in numerous acts of drug trading, according to text messages obtained by authorities. Tiffany died Feb. 23, 2020, just days after the pair's last recording conversation.
A chain of messages showed the trade behavior between the men, including the sale of dozens of pills including Oxycodone, steroids, and the drug that experts say killed Slatsky, Morphine.
(Below is a snippet of conversation between the two:)
CLAPPER: "Hey what do you say to ... total 89 pills!!!"
CANDITO: "Cool man. Thanks again. I'll swing by a bit later. You mind leaving it outside or somewhere safe?"
CLAPPER: "Ok, I'm going to throw in 31 of the morphine - 60mg pills. That way it's an even 120 pills. $5 a pop comes to $600. That's a hell of a deal! Don't forget 6 bottles of Tren.... (eventually)!!! $100 a bottle of Tren = $600. You good with that dude?"
CLAPPER: "I'll leave it under a rock outside my door. Text me when you grab it so I know it's all good!"
"There were a number of text messages, photographs, contact information, things of that nature. He was frequently involved in drug trafficking, buying and selling a variety of different narcotics," Behar said.
DR. MICHAEL LEVINE, TOXICOLOGY EXPERT
Dr. Michael Levine, a medical expert who has been in the field since 2004, reviewed the Clark County Coroner's report at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office and/or DEA.
"Miss Slatsky died of an overdose of Morphine," Levine told the grand jury.
Her blood was analyzed, and despite the presence of multiple drugs in her system (caffeine, MDMA, Naloxone, etc.), Levine says it was the Morphine that ultimately killed her. The other drugs were "not producing results," when tested.
"She is described as being ataxic meaning that she was stumbling around and having what was described as CNS depression meaning she was very, very sleepy," Levine said.
If the Morphine had been taken out of the equation, Levine believes she would not have died from the previously ingested narcotics.
HPD OFFICER NATHAN CALVANO
Henderson Police Officer Nathan Calvano has been with the department for more than 15 years. At the time of the incident, he was part of the Tactical Diversion Squad, a team that specializes in overdose deaths and anything pharmaceutical.
On Feb. 23, 2020, police responded to an apartment located near Coronado Center Drive and Eastern Avenue to a report of an "unresponsive" woman.
"Officers learned that she might have consumed something that caused an overdose," Calvano said of arriving officers.
Candito told police she had overdosed, and he tried to save her with NARCAN at his fire house in North Las Vegas, located about 23 miles away from their home in Henderson. The trained paramedic took Slatsky to his station, rather than a closer fire station or hospital in the area, police said.
"Mr. Candito accessed the fire station, went into a medical supply closet and obtained some supplies from that closet," Calvano told the grand jury.
The narcotic overdose spray was found in Candito's truck, as well as other drug-related items in the home, like: syringes, bandages and boxes of pills.
Candito told police Slatsky seemed fine after giving her the spray, so he took her back to their house. After that, he called 911. Police said 23 pink Morphine pills were found at the scene.
Slatsky did not have any underlying health issues, according to investigators.
According to a forensic lab report, Tadalafil (erectile dysfunction), and Psilocybin (psychedelic) and cocaine were also identified at the scene.
Candito is charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree and 1 count of burglary. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
Candito's next court appearance is set for Aug. 20 before Judge Cristina Silva.
Clapper was placed on administrative leave, according to the city of North Las Vegas. Slatsky's family told FOX5 on Wednesday that "something needs to change in the department," with regard to NLVFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.