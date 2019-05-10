LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Nevada Assemblyman previously ousted from the legislature for domestic violence charges in 2013 is accused of trying to spit on a police officer, threatening officers and and starting a fight with a man in a Las Vegas grocery store.
Steven Brooks, 47, faces one count of assault on a protected person, two counts of intimidating a public officer and one count disorderly conduct. Brooks was arrested on April 28, according to jail records.
According to his arrest report, police were called to a grocery store on the 7100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 9:45 p.m. on Apr. 27. There, Brooks said he was attacked and that a woman moved his car without his permission. Police later found that Brooks had started a fight with a man in the store. As he spoke with officers, he became more aggravated and talked about hurting people. Police put him in handcuffs.
Officers were going to cite him for disorderly conduct, but he refused to sign the citation. That made him ineligible for a field citation and he would be taken to jail, the report said.
He continued to tell police he was the victim of a crime, and mentioned he was a former state assemblyman and was going to be reinstated. He told police it was illegal to arrest a politician and that the officer arresting him would lose his job, according to the report.
Brooks told the officer to call the Nevada governor and that Brooks knew people who could get the officer fired. He told officers he would find their home addresses through public records and would (have sex) with their wives and daughter. He said he had a gun and would be looking for the officer to "come and say 'hi.'" He also said he would "put a 'green light' on police officers." The officers involved understood that as a threat to kill or harm police officers.
Police said he also attempted to spit on an officer, which constituted the assault charge.
In 2013, Brooks was arrested on charges of domestic battery, assault on a protected person, resisting a public officer with a firearm and providing a false statement to a public officer, according to court records.
Brooks was subsequently voted out by the Nevada Assembly on March 28, 2013. It was the first time a Nevada lawmaker was voted out by their peers in the Nevada Legislature, according to Ballotpedia.
Brooks has a preliminary hearing set for May 14 at 9:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.