LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Nevada State Senator died on Saturday, according to a statement from her family.
Allison Copening was elected to District 6 of the State Senate in 2008 and served through 2012. She had worked in broadcasting and recently was the owner of Seasons Funeral Planning Services, located at 7469 W. Lake Mead Boulevard.
"Allison was a long-time advocate for organ donation and in death modeled what she preached in life," the statement said. "She selflessly gave so that many others could live. This final act of generosity is symbolic of how Allison lived her life."
It wasn't immediately clear what led to Copening's death, as the statement said she passed after a "brief illness." She was 55.
Copening was a Las Vegas native who attended Bonanza High School and UNLV.
Visitation, open to the public, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services (3975 S. Durango Drive #104). A celebration of life is scheduled for the following day at 11 a.m. at the Canyon Ridge Christian Center and is also open to the public.
(1) comment
RIP allison ❤
