LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and MGM Resorts President of Global Gaming Development is leaving the company to pursue a job at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sandoval has applied for president of the university, according to a release Wednesday.
"We are grateful to Governor Sandoval for all that he has accomplished in his time at MGM Resorts. He helped to advance our efforts in Japan, in jurisdictions where we were seeking expanded access, and areas where we pursued sports betting opportunities,” Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. "We wish him the very best in pursuit of this next opportunity and thank him for his commitment to MGM Resorts."
Sandoval joined MGM in January 2019. He served as Nevada's 29th governor from 2011-2019, succeeded by Steve Sisolak.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity and privilege to have worked at MGM with Jim Murren and Bill Hornbuckle, two of the giants in the gaming industry, and the amazing MGM family,” Sandoval said. "Having accomplished my goals at MGM, I have decided to put my time, energy and public and private experience to work as an applicant to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno. I am thankful for the experiences I had, and the people I got to know, while at MGM and wish everyone good health and safety during these challenging times."
