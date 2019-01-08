Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, First Lady announce plans to divorce

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is joining MGM Resorts International as president of global gambling development to help push the company's global expansion efforts, particularly in Japan.

MGM Resorts also announced Tuesday that President Bill Hornbuckle will now lead global casino marketing, particularly in Macau.

Sandoval, a moderate Republican who was barred by term limits from running for re-election as Nevada's governor, left office this month.

MGM Resorts' announcements Tuesday follow a Nov. 27 announcement that Major League Baseball was partnering with MGM Resorts to become an official gambling partner in the U.S. and Japan.

MGM Resorts previously reached similar deals with the NBA, WNBA and NHL, and has a deal with the NFL's New York Jets to promote its properties and mobile app to fans.

