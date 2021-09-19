LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- James Bilbray, former U.S. representative for Nevada's 1st congressional district, died Sunday, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"Nevada lost a giant," he tweeted. "Jim Bilbray was a good friend, who I respected and loved. Through his years of public service to the Silver State, I know his legacy will live on. The First Lady and I join his friends, family and loved ones grieving during this difficult time."
Bilbray was 83.
He served in Congress from 1987 to 1995, then held positions on the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Bilbray was born in Las Vegas and lived in Las Vegas until his death. He is the father of 2014 Congressional candidate Erin Bilbray and current Nevada Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod.
"Rep. Jim Bilbray was a Nevada treasure. His tireless commitment and devotion to public service was unmatched, and we will forever honor his legacy," said Sen. Jacky Rosen. "My heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
"Devastated to hear of the passing of Jim Bilbray," wrote Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. "Jim was a dear childhood friend of my father’s and was always a warm presence in our lives. He was a tireless advocate for Nevada and a proud father and grandfather. The entire Cortez family will miss him greatly."
Bilbray's cause of death was not immediately released.
