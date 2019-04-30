LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Nevada Assemblyman previously ousted from the legislature for domestic violence charges in 2013 now faces charges of intimidating a police officer, according to Las Vegas court records.
Steven Brooks, 47, faces one count of assault on a protected person, two counts of intimidating a public officer and one count disorderly conduct. Brooks was arrested on April 28, according to jail records.
In 2013, Brooks was arrested on charges of domestic battery, assault on a protected person, resisting a public officer with a firearm and providing a false statement to a public officer, according to court records.
Brooks was subsequently voted out by the Nevada Assembly on March 28, 2013. It was the first time a Nevada lawmaker was voted out by their peers in the Nevada Legislature, according to Ballotpedia.
Brooks has a preliminary hearing set for May 14 at 9:00 a.m.
(1) comment
Who Voted for this Punk?
