LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his new fast-food casual chicken restaurant to the fabulous Las Vegas Strip, but he needs a full crew before its doors open to hungry customers.
The basketball legend's restaurant concept, Big Chicken, is scheduled to host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood by The Loft at Cabo Wabo.
'Big Chicken' is seeking bartenders, cooks, cashiers, runners and bussers.
The restaurant's menu will feature signature chicken sandwiches, sauces, sides, milkshakes and more, a release said.
Late-night diners can enjoy a full-service bar, a backyard-style gaming area and online ordering.
Follow 'Big Chicken' on social media or visit www.bigchicken.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.