Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco is opening a car wash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Jose Canseco's Showtime Car Wash, 5893 W. Tropicana Avenue, will hold a grand opening event with a red carpet on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As part of the grand opening festivities, Canseco will be on hand hosting his podcast, "The Truth Hurts With Jose Canseco."
Fortunately, for those unable to attend the grand opening event, it will not be your only chance to see the former Oakland A's slugger at his business.
According to Canseco's manager, Morgan Strelow, Canseco will be at his Showtime Car Wash every Wednesday to sign autographs and produce his podcast.
Canseco's Showtime Car Wash will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A gas station attached to the car wash will be open 24 hours a day. his manager said.
