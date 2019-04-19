LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials from the Internal Revenue Service said a former medical doctor and his business partner were sentenced to 33 months in prison after committing fraud in a Medicare health scheme.
Camilo Q. Primero, 76, and Aurora S. Beltran, 63, both from California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering, IRS officials said in a statement.
Each defendant was sentenced the three years of supervised release and were ordered to pay a criminal forfeiture money judgement of more than $2.4 million. According to the IRS, Primero and Beltran agreed to pay a restitution of $2,492,627 to the United States.
From January to July 2017, Primero, the former owner of Angel Eye Hospice, Vision Home Health Care and Advent Hospice, along with Beltran, operated a scheme to fraudulently obtain $7.1 million from the Medicare program, IRS officials said. All of the businesses Primero owned were based in Las Vegas.
"They filed false enrollment documents with Medicare to enable Primero to operate hospice and home care agencies through nominees despite his prior exclusion from all federal health care programs," officials said. "Furthermore, they submitted fraudulent hospice care claims for people who were not terminally ill and did not require hospice care."
Primero and Beltran have previously been convicted in California state court for defrauding the state's insurance system in relation to another business named Beltran House, IRS officials said. The business was a residential care facility for disabled adults.
The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the Inspector General and with the assistance from the IRS-Criminal Investigation.
