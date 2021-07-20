LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Undersheriff Kevin McMahill on Tuesday announced his official run for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff.
According to a news release, McMahill was officially endorsed by current Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
McMahill, 53, was appointed by former Sheriff Doug Gillespie in 2014 and retired in December 2020.
"I strongly endorse Kevin McMahill. I know the qualities it takes to do this job, lead the department and keep our community safe. Kevin is an outstanding crime fighter and empathetic leader who builds consensus and leads with accountability," Lombardo said in a statement. "He has served our department with distinction over the course of his decorated career and no one is more prepared to be our next sheriff."
McMahill worked closely on the 1 October investigation and numerous other cases across his career, his campaign said.
"Serving the citizens of Clark County and working alongside the best trained police officers in our country has been one of the highest honors in my life," McMahill said in a statement.
He previously served in the U.S. Army for three years before joining LVMPD in 1990. He eventually worked his way up to field training officer and academy training staffer, before promoting further.
Lombardo is seeking election in the gubernatorial race against Gov. Sisolak and other contenders.
The election will be in 2022.
