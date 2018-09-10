A former Las Vegas Academy of the Arts theater teacher was arrested on Sunday after being accused of having sexual contact with a former student.
The encounter with John Robert Morris, 56, allegedly happened during the 2016-2017 school year, Capt. Roberto Morales of Clark County School District police said.
Morris, on his website, is described as a "founding member" of LVA in downtown Las Vegas.
The student graduated and while in college in January, reported the incident to a campus counselor, police said. The counselor then reported it to the school police.
Morris was placed on "home duty" by the district in January. CCSD police then requested a warrant on January 18.
Morales said the warrant for his arrest was not granted until September 5. Four days later, Morris was arrested in another jurisdiction.
Morris was charged with felony sexual act between an adult school employee with a pupil between 16 and 17 years old.
In a letter to parents on Monday, LVA principal Scott Walker announced Morris had been arrested and said he has not been on campus since January of this year. He added school officials have no other comment.
A teacher at the school, who asked to remain anonymous, said the entire school feels "betrayed."
"Total sense of betrayal across the campus today," she said. "We all suspect, now, looking back with hindsight, [the victim] wasn't the only one."
Several students and parents said on Monday they were not surprised Morris was arrested, but what many found alarming was the time it took for an arrest.
“I’m upset that they let it go so long, and they let it go so far,” said Kent Anderson, a parent of a senior at the Academy. “It took so long from when they put the paperwork in to when they arrested him.”
Anderson said the arrest allowed him to finally breathe a sigh of relief.
“He was overwhelming and he acted almost Goldy sometimes,” said Anderson. “We went for open house he was on a throne with speakers and talking down to us.”
Anderson's son, Bryce, said he expected the arrest to happen sooner and was surprised this was the first complaint made against Morris.
“There’s an unwritten blacklist of people who were most likely to get cast or get the positions,” said Bryce. “I have seen people who’ve been massaged by him, and get positions or positions in shows.”
According to jail records, Morris was not in custody as of Monday afternoon. As part of his $5,000 bail release, Morris was ordered to keep away from the victim or anyone under 17.
